Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 209,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,626. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

