Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.80 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. 402,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,988. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

