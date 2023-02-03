Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.24. Approximately 1,144,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,898,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $117,987,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.