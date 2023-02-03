Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $121.75 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile



Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

