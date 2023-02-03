PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

