Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $55,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of -329.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

