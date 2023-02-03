PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $737.90 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00018364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $737.90 million and $80.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00421886 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.34 or 0.28775904 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00463344 BTC.
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 368,590,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,073,376 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
