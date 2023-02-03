Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Paralel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,112 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods accounts for about 0.2% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

B&G Foods Stock Performance

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 303,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -135.71%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

