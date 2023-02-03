Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $11.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.61 and a 200 day moving average of $286.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $349.74.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,240,000 after buying an additional 65,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $11,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

