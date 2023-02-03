Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.50.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $336.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

