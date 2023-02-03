Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $322.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.96. 268,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $344.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

