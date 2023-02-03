Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.00. 2,096,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $350.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average is $286.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

