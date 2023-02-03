Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,654,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 408,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.