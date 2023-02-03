Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,654,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Patrick Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 408,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.90.
Patrick Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.
Patrick Industries Company Profile
Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.