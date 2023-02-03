Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.97

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.27. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 733 shares changing hands.
Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.57.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 14.57%.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.
