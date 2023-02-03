Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.97

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.27. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 733 shares changing hands.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 14.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

