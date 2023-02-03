Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Paylocity worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Trading Up 3.0 %

PCTY stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.43.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

