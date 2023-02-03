Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $265.00 at Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $231.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.43.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $226.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

