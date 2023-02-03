PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 7.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.01. Approximately 994,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,171,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

