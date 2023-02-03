PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Down to $72.55

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.55, but opened at $67.91. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 42,880 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,810.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,505. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

