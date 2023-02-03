Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 261,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.