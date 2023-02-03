Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $168,773.22 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $265.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $266.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average is $191.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several research analysts have commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

