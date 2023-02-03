Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $168,773.22 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Penumbra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $265.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $266.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average is $191.31.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penumbra (PEN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.