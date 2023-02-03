Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Shares of PEN opened at $265.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.40 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average is $191.31.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,660. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

