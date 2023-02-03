Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,191 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $37,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $520,007. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

