Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.51).

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 3.7 %

LON:PETS opened at GBX 372.60 ($4.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,693.64. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.45.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

About Pets at Home Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

