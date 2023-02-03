Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Pets at Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.11.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.
