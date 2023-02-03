Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Up 0.6%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €168.00 ($182.61) and last traded at €167.60 ($182.17). 3,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €166.60 ($181.09).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €171.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.
