PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 282,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 131,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PharmaTher Stock Up 23.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About PharmaTher

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's product in pipeline includes Ketamine intravenous injection, which is in Phase II and III clinical trials for Parkinson's disease, anesthesia and sedation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications.

