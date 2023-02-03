PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.79 and last traded at $98.45. 125,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 264,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.19.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

