PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 51,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,028. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

