PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PCK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 3,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

