PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 40,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,237. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

