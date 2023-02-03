PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PTY opened at $14.21 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

