Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 526,731 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $5,280,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.