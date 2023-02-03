Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 526,731 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.
Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
