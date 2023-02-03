PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

PGP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

