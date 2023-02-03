PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PFL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
