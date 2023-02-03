PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PMX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,455. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

