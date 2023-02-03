PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %

PNI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,942. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

