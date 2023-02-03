Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of PNE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.24. 185,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,492. The company has a market cap of C$433.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.0401223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

