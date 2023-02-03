Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $81.28 million and approximately $136,116.47 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00199615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.