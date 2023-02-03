Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.73 on Thursday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

