Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.56.
Polaris Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.73 on Thursday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Polaris
In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.