Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.19

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $172.08 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

