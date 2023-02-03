Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after buying an additional 139,383 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pool by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

POOL stock traded down $9.88 on Friday, hitting $412.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.37. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

