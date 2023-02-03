Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group
In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,190.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 969,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,284. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Porch Group
Porch Group Stock Performance
Porch Group stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $358.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porch Group (PRCH)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.