Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,190.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 969,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,284. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Porch Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Porch Group stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $358.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

