Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.14. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 229,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 159,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

