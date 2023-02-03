Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.14. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
