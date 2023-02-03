Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.96. 403,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

