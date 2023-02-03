Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 159.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

