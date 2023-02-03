Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,073 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.32.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.