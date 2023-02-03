Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

