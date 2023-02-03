Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.11 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.