Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $16.74 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $38,309.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

