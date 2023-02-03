Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $92.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.